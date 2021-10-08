Advertisement

The New Free Store in Harvey celebrates 5 years in the community

Right now, those who donate needed items will be entered into a drawing for a Thanksgiving gift basket.
The New Free Store in Harvey
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The New Free Store, on Hwy 28 in Harvey, is celebrating its 5th year of helping families in need throughout Marquette County.

The non-profit store offers free clothing, hygiene products, and other small household items. It is run on volunteers, donations, and grants from other organizations.

The Free Store has over 1,100 registered shoppers, some of which include one person shopping for an entire family.

The store manager, Judy Kitchen, says current needs include children's winter clothing and men's clothing.

The store manager, Judy Kitchen, says current needs include children’s winter clothing and men’s clothing.

“It’s very, very helpful that we receive clothing that’s in season and that is wearable,” says Kitchen. “We only put items on the racks and the shelves that we would put on our own family members.”

The New Free Store is open the first three Wednesdays of each month from noon to 4:00 p.m., and the fourth Monday of each month from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To see a full list of needed items, visit the store’s Facebook page.

