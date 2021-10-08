MTU Rozsa Center presents “New Music in the Mine”

HOUGHTON & HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Music filled the air Thursday night at the Quincy Mine Hoist House. This was the beginning of the MTU Rozsa Center’s “New Music in the Mine.”

It features six concerts over four days with a total of six hours of music. Some of which is composed by MTU Composition Program Director Libby Meyer.

“Some of the pieces that are being performed may not have been composed for the mine, but especially the choir,” said Meyer. “It just sounds amazing in there because there’s just sound bouncing all over.”

MTU Director of Bands Mike Christianson played trombone with the choir on Thursday and says he too was excited to take advantage of the venue’s acoustics.

“The amazing, I don’t know, 13-second reverberation. It’s sort of like you play a note that lasts 13 seconds and then you have 13 seconds to play over that note,” said Christianson.

If you missed Thursday or Friday’s performances in the mine, Meyer says the series moves into the Rosza Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. There, the production “With Wings Attached” will be played.

“Which is music inspired by bird song, and we have pieces by myself, " said Meyer. “Then, Oliver Caplin, who is our visiting composer has a world premiere of his string quartet.”

The concerts wrap up on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. with a performance of “Sonatas and Interludes” by John Cage. It will be performed by Stephen Rush on a prepared piano.

“All sorts of things on the strings of the piano and it changes the tone, the timbre of the instrument,” said Meyer. “What sounded like a piano kinda becomes like a percussion orchestra, and it’s really just a cool piece.”

For more information or to get tickets, click here.

