Advertisement

MTU Rozsa Center presents “New Music in the Mine”

A four day concert series
A cellist warms up in the mine before the concert.
A cellist warms up in the mine before the concert.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON & HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Music filled the air Thursday night at the Quincy Mine Hoist House. This was the beginning of the MTU Rozsa Center’s “New Music in the Mine.”

It features six concerts over four days with a total of six hours of music. Some of which is composed by MTU Composition Program Director Libby Meyer.

“Some of the pieces that are being performed may not have been composed for the mine, but especially the choir,” said Meyer. “It just sounds amazing in there because there’s just sound bouncing all over.”

MTU Director of Bands Mike Christianson played trombone with the choir on Thursday and says he too was excited to take advantage of the venue’s acoustics.

“The amazing, I don’t know, 13-second reverberation. It’s sort of like you play a note that lasts 13 seconds and then you have 13 seconds to play over that note,” said Christianson.

If you missed Thursday or Friday’s performances in the mine, Meyer says the series moves into the Rosza Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. There, the production “With Wings Attached” will be played.

“Which is music inspired by bird song, and we have pieces by myself, " said Meyer. “Then, Oliver Caplin, who is our visiting composer has a world premiere of his string quartet.”

The concerts wrap up on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. with a performance of “Sonatas and Interludes” by John Cage. It will be performed by Stephen Rush on a prepared piano.

“All sorts of things on the strings of the piano and it changes the tone, the timbre of the instrument,” said Meyer. “What sounded like a piano kinda becomes like a percussion orchestra, and it’s really just a cool piece.”

For more information or to get tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. A Michigan State Police Forensic Team trailer is pictured at the Hubbell home where an...
No charges filed against MSP troopers for officer-involved shooting this spring in Hubbell
The Rudness Family
A family from Marquette is bringing awareness to Tay-Sachs disease
Mugshot of Aaron Kuchinka, 32.
Menominee man arrested for 70+ charges related to aggravated child sexually abusive material
Investigation underway after car crash in Kingsford
The official 2021 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of...
2021 state Christmas tree to be harvested in Marenisco

Latest News

Vote tabled because of no formal motion
Marquette County Apportionment Committee holds district map meeting
File.
Townships remain against windmills
EPA On-Site Coordinator Brian Kelly steps into the cleanup site early Friday morning.
EPA nears end of Calumet fire cleanup
Police lights graphic.
Escanaba man jailed on domestic violence charge