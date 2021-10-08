Advertisement

Marquette County Medical Care Facility experiences a taste of Germany

By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the Marquette County Medical Care Facility in Ishpeming received a taste of Germany. It is all part of Brookridge Heights Assisted Living’s virtual voyage.

This month’s stop was Germany, and Brookridge Heights is continuing to give back to their healthcare partners by giving them food from that location.

The food included Bratwursts and Sauerkraut, German Potato Salad, Pretzels, and Black Forest Chocolate Torte.

“This is just really a way for us to say, as healthcare workers, ‘We hear you. We understand. We know what you’re going through,’” said Brookridge Heights Executive Director Jennifer Huetter. “We just want to offer that support and say thank you.”

The final two months on the voyage will have a combined Home for the Holidays theme with food that is traditional in the United States. Some of that food will also include what is traditional in the U.P.

