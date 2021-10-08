Marquette County Apportionment Committee holds district map meeting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday afternoon, the Marquette County Apportionment Committee discussed how to move forward with the redistricting process for Marquette County.

The potential new map would determine how many county commissioners there would be and which communities each commissioner would represent. This would also impact who county residents would vote with and for.

The Apportionment Committee used the 2020 Census numbers to determine map designs.

“When we look at this mapping,” said County Clerk Linda Talsma, “we have to take the highest number in the district of population, the lowest number in the district of population, and there can’t be more than 11.9% variance. That’s our deviation.”

At least six map options were presented, but it came down to two: 5c and 6c. The committee chairs and public discussed pros and cons to each map. One particular interest presented was the question of splitting cities and their respecting townships into different districts.

“I think the six is adequate,” said Democratic Chairperson Brian Kerrigan. “The five is a little bit of a change some ways in good and how the communities are arranged and who has the representation within that community.”

“I think not having any of the precincts split is obviously helpful,” Ishpeming City Clerk Cathy Smith stated.

“They’re all kind of together and with each other anyway,” said Republic Chairperson Dave Guizzetti. “So I felt the opposite. I felt that gives the Champion Township people or the Michigamme Township people more of a voice from their part of the county.”

After comparing the proposed maps, the committee cast their votes. However, the vote had to be tabled because there was no formal motion. As a result, an open session will occur again at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12th.

Marquette County residents can find a link to the maps here.

