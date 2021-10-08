Kim Lear set to speak at upcoming Econ Club Meeting in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This coming Monday, October 11, The Economic Club of Marquette County will continue its featured speaker series with guest Kim Lear.

Lear is the Founder & Content Director of a company called Inlay Insights. Lear and her team provide research used to uncover cultural and generational shifts among and between employees and consumers. She says generational differences in the work place don’t have to be a negative thing.

“When we look at this as a way to really understand change as a way to work together to create a future that actually all of us think is better, I think that’s a really empowering way to look at this, not about right or wrong or better or worse but using the data we have to explore what is and how we move forward from there,” Lear said.

The Econ Club meets Monday at the Ramada Inn in Marquette. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m.

