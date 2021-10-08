Advertisement

Fewer showers Saturday, then another round sweeps west to east Sunday

Patchy a.m. fog Saturday then becoming partly sunny with pop-up showers in the afternoon.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain chances continue late Friday and into Saturday, diminishing in the evening as low pressure system tracks southeast of Upper Michigan.

Another system arrives from the Northern Plains to bring west-to-east showers Sunday -- few thunderstorms possible with this system. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal severe risk for much of the western U.P. Sunday, indicating an isolated chance of a thunderstorm producing damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, large hail 1″ or more in diameter, local downpour and a low risk of a tornado.

Find the National Weather Service’s tip for severe weather preparedness HERE.

After the weekend, the jet stream orientates from southwest to northeast over the U.P., bringing in a series of systems to produce off and on showers over the region next week and a cooldown to more seasonal temperatures.

Saturday: Patchy a.m. fog, otherwise partly sunny with few showers then diminishing late; warm and humid

>Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms (west in the morning then east towards midday) -- isolated chance of severe thunderstorms west, producing damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, large hail 1″ or more in diameter, local downpour and a low risk of a tornado; breezy southwest winds 15 to 25 mph ; warm and humid

>Highs: 70

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and less humid

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; mild

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 60

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 50s

