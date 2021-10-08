Expect periods of rain showers through Sunday

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - There will be periods of rain showers across Upper Michigan on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday looks to be the best chance for being dry, but Sunday rain showers become likely.

Scattered showers continue to lift north Friday morning into Upper Michigan. Some mist may thicken into fog, but for the most part, visibility should remain around 1/2 mile or more.

The upper-level low continues to slowly lift north Friday across Lake Michigan. Expect thick, low-level cloud over to continue. Any fog should mix out by late morning. More isolated to scattered showers are possible throughout the day. An isolated rumble of thunder can’t completely be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s to near 70.

Friday night, the upper-level low will make its closest pass to the U.P., passing over about Traverse City. There will be chances for scattered showers for the eastern U.P. The west half will dry out. Low cloud cover will persist through the night which will keep lows very warm for this time of year, in the upper 50s and low 60s. More patchy fog could develop as well, mainly central and east.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of lingering showers early; warm and humid

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms (west in the morning then east towards midday); breezy southwest winds 15 to 25 mph ; warm and humid

>Highs: 70

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and less humid

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 60s

