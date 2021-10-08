Advertisement

Expect periods of rain showers through Sunday

Oct. 8, 2021
Oct. 8, 2021(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - There will be periods of rain showers across Upper Michigan on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday looks to be the best chance for being dry, but Sunday rain showers become likely.

Scattered showers continue to lift north Friday morning into Upper Michigan. Some mist may thicken into fog, but for the most part, visibility should remain around 1/2 mile or more.

The upper-level low continues to slowly lift north Friday across Lake Michigan. Expect thick, low-level cloud over to continue. Any fog should mix out by late morning. More isolated to scattered showers are possible throughout the day. An isolated rumble of thunder can’t completely be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s to near 70.

Friday night, the upper-level low will make its closest pass to the U.P., passing over about Traverse City. There will be chances for scattered showers for the eastern U.P. The west half will dry out. Low cloud cover will persist through the night which will keep lows very warm for this time of year, in the upper 50s and low 60s. More patchy fog could develop as well, mainly central and east.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of lingering showers early; warm and humid

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms (west in the morning then east towards midday); breezy southwest winds 15 to 25 mph ; warm and humid

>Highs: 70

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and less humid

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. A Michigan State Police Forensic Team trailer is pictured at the Hubbell home where an...
No charges filed against MSP troopers for officer-involved shooting this spring in Hubbell
The Rudness Family
A family from Marquette is bringing awareness to Tay-Sachs disease
Mugshot of Aaron Kuchinka, 32.
Menominee man arrested for 70+ charges related to aggravated child sexually abusive material
Investigation underway after car crash in Kingsford
The official 2021 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of...
2021 state Christmas tree to be harvested in Marenisco

Latest News

Warm and increasingly humid air leading to areas of dense a.m. fog and scattered showers in the...
Patchy fog again Friday morning plus a chance of showers
Oct. 7, 2021
Patchy dense fog again Thursday morning with clouds increasing later ahead of rain chances
Increasing clouds Thursday with a chance of showers south into the late afternoon and early...
Sunny breaks Thursday after a.m. fog clears, with rain on the way
Oct. 6, 2021
More dense morning fog followed by Wednesday sunshine