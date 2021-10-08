Advertisement

Escanaba man jailed on domestic violence charge

The name of the man has not yet been released.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCNABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man is in jail facing domestic violence charges.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, officers arrived at 415 South 7th Street Thursday evening. Someone told police they went into the home and saw a bloody hand print on the wall and had not heard from a woman who had been there.

Officers went into the home to find the woman had injuries and was taken to OSF St. Francis Hospital.

A man was arrested for aggravated domestic assault.

No other information has been released at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

