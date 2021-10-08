Advertisement

Escanaba already preparing for Christmas

Two main holiday events in Escanaba have been scheduled.
FILE: Cars driving down Ludington St. in downtown Escanaba.
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Escanaba is already gearing up for the holiday season. The Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Scott Czasak says he’s already looking into buying garland. Escanaba puts up fresh garland every year along Ludington Street.

The city also hosts “Black Friday on Tuesday” all leading up to the Christmas tree lighting in Circle Court at the end of the night. This year’s Black Friday on Tuesday is November 23.

It’s an event which allows downtown businesses to hold Black Friday sales ahead of the Black Friday rush to prioritize local sales.

“The person down here, you’re helping them make a mortgage payment, you’re helping them buy something for their kid, you’re helping them sponsor a community event,” said Czasak.

Escanaba’s annual Christmas parade is scheduled for December third.

