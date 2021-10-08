EPA nears end of Calumet fire cleanup

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is nearly finished cleaning up the remains of Calumet’s Fifth St. fire back in May. The fire burned three historic buildings downtown.

EPA On-Site Coordinator Brian Kelly says the project had kept his team very busy.

“So far, we’ve removed more than 68 truckloads of asbestos debris. We’re really starting to come to the tail end of this,” said Kelly.

Since the site had large amounts of asbestos, the EPA had to use extreme caution to keep workers and residents safe.

“This was truly a hazard in the downtown of Calumet. We had large piles of debris mixed with asbestos. We have people living across the street, we had a public housing complex, we have a park,” said Kelly. “So the EPA felt this was urgent to do.”

Kelly says debris is put into lined boxes to keep the asbestos contained. Then, it is shipped to landfills.

“Also, we want to make sure that when we do this work we’re protective of the community,” said Kelly. “We’ve taken more than 120 air samples sent to a laboratory to make sure asbestos isn’t released when we’re doing the cleanup.”

As for what’s left, Kelly says the EPA crew will remove more building structures that remain. Eventually, the EPA will flatten the area when it is finished for future redevelopment.

“Sometimes things come up that we don’t know about,” said Kelly. “We’re thinking it’s going to be a few more weeks.”

We will continue to follow this story as cleanup continues.

