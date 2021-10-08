Advertisement

EPA nears end of Calumet fire cleanup

New details emerge in cleanup efforts
EPA On-Site Coordinator Brian Kelly steps into the cleanup site early Friday morning.
EPA On-Site Coordinator Brian Kelly steps into the cleanup site early Friday morning.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is nearly finished cleaning up the remains of Calumet’s Fifth St. fire back in May. The fire burned three historic buildings downtown.

EPA On-Site Coordinator Brian Kelly says the project had kept his team very busy.

“So far, we’ve removed more than 68 truckloads of asbestos debris. We’re really starting to come to the tail end of this,” said Kelly.

Since the site had large amounts of asbestos, the EPA had to use extreme caution to keep workers and residents safe.

“This was truly a hazard in the downtown of Calumet. We had large piles of debris mixed with asbestos. We have people living across the street, we had a public housing complex, we have a park,” said Kelly. “So the EPA felt this was urgent to do.”

Kelly says debris is put into lined boxes to keep the asbestos contained. Then, it is shipped to landfills.

“Also, we want to make sure that when we do this work we’re protective of the community,” said Kelly. “We’ve taken more than 120 air samples sent to a laboratory to make sure asbestos isn’t released when we’re doing the cleanup.”

As for what’s left, Kelly says the EPA crew will remove more building structures that remain. Eventually, the EPA will flatten the area when it is finished for future redevelopment.

“Sometimes things come up that we don’t know about,” said Kelly. “We’re thinking it’s going to be a few more weeks.”

We will continue to follow this story as cleanup continues.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. A Michigan State Police Forensic Team trailer is pictured at the Hubbell home where an...
No charges filed against MSP troopers for officer-involved shooting this spring in Hubbell
The Rudness Family
A family from Marquette is bringing awareness to Tay-Sachs disease
Mugshot of Aaron Kuchinka, 32.
Menominee man arrested for 70+ charges related to aggravated child sexually abusive material
Investigation underway after car crash in Kingsford
The official 2021 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of...
2021 state Christmas tree to be harvested in Marenisco

Latest News

Vote tabled because of no formal motion
Marquette County Apportionment Committee holds district map meeting
File.
Townships remain against windmills
A cellist warms up in the mine before the concert.
MTU Rozsa Center presents “New Music in the Mine”
Police lights graphic.
Escanaba man jailed on domestic violence charge