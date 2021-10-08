Advertisement

COVID testing site to open at Westwood Mall Monday

Rapid antigen tests and PCR tests will be available.
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.(MCHD/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new COVID-19 testing site will be opening at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township on Monday.

Beginning Oct. 11, the site at 3020 US-41, will be open 7 days week. Hours will be Monday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The testing site will offer free, rapid antigen testing. In addition, PCR testing will be offered with turnaround time of 48+ hours for results.

No appointment is necessary.

Individuals are asked to bring their insurance card. But, if you do not have insurance, you will not be turned away.

Additional testing and vaccination information can be found on the MCHD website or in a list here.

