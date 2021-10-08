Advertisement

Chair yoga for seniors comes to Florence County

Classes started this week, and run through the middle of December
The chair is designed for extra support, especially when doing yoga standing
The chair is designed for extra support, especially when doing yoga standing(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Yoga is about flexibility and grace. Just as regular yoga does, chair yoga demands both while providing a workout that’s just as effective.

The only difference is that a chair is used for support to prevent falling, perfect for those who are less stable.

“We mainly stay seated in our chairs and we do our stretching and our yoga, our deep breathing that goes with it, and I try to even at that point to teach the mind, body connection,” said Lynn Mueller, Certified Yoga Instructor.

Classes meet every Tuesday and Thursday at the NWTC gym in Niagara until December. While anyone is welcome, the class is designed for seniors.

“Targeting people mainly who have health issues, maybe if you’re overweight, or you haven’t exercised in years, if you’re recovering from injury, this is the type of class for you,” said Mueller.

Everyone in the class gets a full workout under Mueller’s instruction. Mueller is a 500-hour certified teacher, and has been teaching classes in Florence for over 4 years.

She says her class works best when each student focuses on themselves.

“You only do what you can do. There’s no competition in yoga. Yoga is only about you and your mat. What you put into your practice is what you get to take out,” said Mueller. “I’m here just to help instruct you so that you can obtain a better quality of life.”

Chair yoga is offered two days a week, Tuesday and Thursday, the cost is $5 per person per session. You can register by calling the Florence County Aging and Disability Resource Center at (715) 528-4890.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. A Michigan State Police Forensic Team trailer is pictured at the Hubbell home where an...
No charges filed against MSP troopers for officer-involved shooting this spring in Hubbell
The Rudness Family
A family from Marquette is bringing awareness to Tay-Sachs disease
Mugshot of Aaron Kuchinka, 32.
Menominee man arrested for 70+ charges related to aggravated child sexually abusive material
Investigation underway after car crash in Kingsford
The official 2021 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of...
2021 state Christmas tree to be harvested in Marenisco

Latest News

Kim Lear and her company, Inlay Insights
Kim Lear set to speak at upcoming Econ Club Meeting in Marquette
The Baraga community gathered today for the 12th annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk.
Keweenaw Bay Indian Community holds 12th annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
A photo of a doe standing in a field.
Whitmer vetoes bill to ease restrictions on feeding birds
FILE: Cars driving down Ludington St. in downtown Escanaba.
Escanaba already preparing for Christmas