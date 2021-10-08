Chair yoga for seniors comes to Florence County

NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Yoga is about flexibility and grace. Just as regular yoga does, chair yoga demands both while providing a workout that’s just as effective.

The only difference is that a chair is used for support to prevent falling, perfect for those who are less stable.

“We mainly stay seated in our chairs and we do our stretching and our yoga, our deep breathing that goes with it, and I try to even at that point to teach the mind, body connection,” said Lynn Mueller, Certified Yoga Instructor.

Classes meet every Tuesday and Thursday at the NWTC gym in Niagara until December. While anyone is welcome, the class is designed for seniors.

“Targeting people mainly who have health issues, maybe if you’re overweight, or you haven’t exercised in years, if you’re recovering from injury, this is the type of class for you,” said Mueller.

Everyone in the class gets a full workout under Mueller’s instruction. Mueller is a 500-hour certified teacher, and has been teaching classes in Florence for over 4 years.

She says her class works best when each student focuses on themselves.

“You only do what you can do. There’s no competition in yoga. Yoga is only about you and your mat. What you put into your practice is what you get to take out,” said Mueller. “I’m here just to help instruct you so that you can obtain a better quality of life.”

Chair yoga is offered two days a week, Tuesday and Thursday, the cost is $5 per person per session. You can register by calling the Florence County Aging and Disability Resource Center at (715) 528-4890.

