2021 Halloween costume trends follow entertainment industry

This year, popular Halloween costumes are taking after new video game and movie characters.
Halloween Superstore, Marquette
Halloween Superstore, Marquette(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year, popular Halloween costumes are taking after new video game and movie characters.

The Halloween Superstore in Marquette has some new Fortnite character costumes in stock this year. The store owner, Gail Lessard, says superheroes and marvel characters are always sought-after costumes.

A wall of movie character masks continues to be the most popular spot in the store.

Lessard says shoppers of all ages are out looking for costumes.

“It’s everybody,” says Lessard. “It’s not just a kid’s holiday, it’s an adult holiday [too], everybody celebrates Halloween.”

The Halloween store, inside the Westwood Mall, is open:

  • Monday-Friday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The last day the store will be open is October 31st. Hours that day will be 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

