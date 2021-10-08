Advertisement

2 Milwaukee residents arrested on cocaine, weapons charges in Escanaba

34-year-old Jaclyn Snouwaert and 42-year-old Michael Rogers face charges including Delivery of Crack Cocaine and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.(UPSET/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Milwaukee residents are facing drug and weapon charges in Delta County.

According to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), detectives were investigating the distribution of crack cocaine in the city of Escanaba. That investigation led to the arrest of two suspects following a traffic stop on Oct. 7.

UPSET says the traffic stop revealed several grams of crack cocaine packaged for distribution, drug money, electronic devices and a loaded handgun concealed on one of the suspects.

34-year-old Jaclyn Snouwaert and 42-year-old Michael Rogers, both of Milwaukee, face charges including Delivery of Crack Cocaine and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Both are in the Delta County Jail.

Snouwaert and Rogers were each arraigned in the 94th District Court on Friday, Oct. 8. Snouwaert’s bond was set at $75,000 cash/surety. Rogers was arraigned and has no bond.

Escanaba Public Safety, Delta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted UPSET in the investigation.

Anyone with information on illegal drugs in the community, can contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip on UPSET’s website.

