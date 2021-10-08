Advertisement

2 arrested on meth, heroin charges in Menominee

The Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team arrested a 36-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman after a search warrant was executed at their home on Thursday.
Handcuffs graphic.
Handcuffs graphic.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Menominee residents on several drug charges Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives on the Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team arrested a 36-year-old Menominee man and a 31-year-old Menominee woman after a search warrant was executed at their home on Oct. 7.

The 36-year-old Menominee man faces the following charges:

  • 2 counts of delivery of methamphetamine
  • 2 counts of delivery of heroin
  • Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
  • Maintaining a drug house
  • Possession of a schedule 5 narcotic
  • Possession of stolen property

The 31-year-old Menominee woman is charged with:

  • Delivery of methamphetamine
  • Maintaining a drug house
  • Possession of analogues with a prescription

The names of the man and woman have not yet been released.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette Police Department, and Forest County Sheriff’s Office detectives from the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group assisted the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. Menominee City Police Department transported the two individuals to the Menominee County Jail.

Sheriff Mike Holmes encourages anyone with information regarding the illegal sale/distribution of narcotics to contact the sheriff’s office and request to speak with a detective at 906-863-4441.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. A Michigan State Police Forensic Team trailer is pictured at the Hubbell home where an...
No charges filed against MSP troopers for officer-involved shooting this spring in Hubbell
The Rudness Family
A family from Marquette is bringing awareness to Tay-Sachs disease
Mugshot of Aaron Kuchinka, 32.
Menominee man arrested for 70+ charges related to aggravated child sexually abusive material
Investigation underway after car crash in Kingsford
The official 2021 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of...
2021 state Christmas tree to be harvested in Marenisco

Latest News

There will be Oktoberfest food at the South Range VFW from 2 p.m. -7 p.m.
South Range celebrates Oktoberfest Saturday
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Whitmer restores prevailing wages on state projects
The Ishpeming Township Animal Pound
Ishpeming City Council looking into animal pound complaints
Sun-Maid hosts assembly at Gilbert Elementary School
Sun-Maid hosts assembly at Gilbert Elementary School