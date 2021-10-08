2 arrested on meth, heroin charges in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Menominee residents on several drug charges Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives on the Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team arrested a 36-year-old Menominee man and a 31-year-old Menominee woman after a search warrant was executed at their home on Oct. 7.

The 36-year-old Menominee man faces the following charges:

2 counts of delivery of methamphetamine

2 counts of delivery of heroin

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Maintaining a drug house

Possession of a schedule 5 narcotic

Possession of stolen property

The 31-year-old Menominee woman is charged with:

Delivery of methamphetamine

Maintaining a drug house

Possession of analogues with a prescription

The names of the man and woman have not yet been released.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette Police Department, and Forest County Sheriff’s Office detectives from the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group assisted the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. Menominee City Police Department transported the two individuals to the Menominee County Jail.

Sheriff Mike Holmes encourages anyone with information regarding the illegal sale/distribution of narcotics to contact the sheriff’s office and request to speak with a detective at 906-863-4441.

