Advertisement

U.S. Coast Guard shares safety tips for Lake Superior as seasons change

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard in Marquette is reminding U.P. residents and visitors about the dangers of Lake Superior. With fall weather slowly settling in winds and waves on the lake can create dangerous conditions quickly.

The Coast Guard uses this time for training in man-overboard and rescue situations nearly every day. They shared some safety tips for the public when they’re out on the lake this time of year.

“Check the weather forecast, make sure you know what the lake conditions are during the time you’re going to be out there, also have a plan with your loved ones or a close friend, make sure they know how long you’ll be out there and when you’re going to be back that way your always accounted for, always wear your life jackets and don’t go out alone, use the buddy system,” said MK3 Bo Partch from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard adds that keeping a charged cell phone on you when out on or near the lake can also be helpful.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
UPDATE: 1 driver in Ontonagon County crash dies; other driver in jail
25-year-old Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op at 502 W. Washington...
Update: Missing Waterford Township woman has been found
A rendering of the planned TownPlace Suites by Marriott hotel in downtown Iron Mountain....
95-room, all-suite hotel planned in downtown Iron Mountain
Gwinn Middle and High School switching to virtual learning until October 18
The Rudness Family
A family from Marquette is bringing awareness to Tay-Sachs disease

Latest News

Final ‘First Thursdays Art Walk happening today in Marquette
Final ‘First Thursdays Art Walk happening today in Marquette
Marquette Rotary Club kicks off annual Polio Awareness Campaign
Marquette Rotary Club kicks off annual Polio Awareness Campaign
A special visit from a Google researcher to Kingsford.
Kingsford High School alumni visits with students and staff
TV6's Clint McLeod goes aerial in his wrestling debut
Professional wrestling returns to Dickinson County