U.S. Coast Guard shares safety tips for Lake Superior as seasons change

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard in Marquette is reminding U.P. residents and visitors about the dangers of Lake Superior. With fall weather slowly settling in winds and waves on the lake can create dangerous conditions quickly.

The Coast Guard uses this time for training in man-overboard and rescue situations nearly every day. They shared some safety tips for the public when they’re out on the lake this time of year.

“Check the weather forecast, make sure you know what the lake conditions are during the time you’re going to be out there, also have a plan with your loved ones or a close friend, make sure they know how long you’ll be out there and when you’re going to be back that way your always accounted for, always wear your life jackets and don’t go out alone, use the buddy system,” said MK3 Bo Partch from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard adds that keeping a charged cell phone on you when out on or near the lake can also be helpful.

