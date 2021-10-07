Advertisement

Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of onetime aides, according to a letter sent by lawyers for the former president.

The letter went to at least some witnesses who were subpoenaed by the House committee and it makes clear that Trump plans to invoke privileges meant to protect presidential communications from being shared with Congress. The substance of the letter was described Thursday by a person who has seen it and who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the letter was not yet public.

Spokespeople for Trump did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The move sets the stage for a likely clash with House Democrats who are investigating the roles of Trump and his allies in the run-up to the riot, when thousands of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol as Congress was certifying the results of the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The committee, which was formed over the summer, last month issued subpoenas to Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff; Dan Scavino, the former deputy chief of staff for communications; Kashyap Patel, a former Defense Department official; and Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser.

Politico reported the existence of the letter earlier Thursday, the deadline the committee set for compliance.

It was not immediately clear how witnesses would respond to Trump’s decision to invoke executive privilege or what consequences that would face if they refuse to cooperate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
UPDATE: 1 driver in Ontonagon County crash dies; other driver in jail
25-year-old Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op at 502 W. Washington...
Update: Missing Waterford Township woman has been found
A rendering of the planned TownPlace Suites by Marriott hotel in downtown Iron Mountain....
95-room, all-suite hotel planned in downtown Iron Mountain
Gwinn Middle and High School switching to virtual learning until October 18
Arrest graphic.
10 arrested after drug smuggling investigations at Chippewa County Correctional Facility

Latest News

NMU-AAUP logo and NMU logo.
Still no agreement: NMU-AAUP says union, university haven’t reached new contract
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Police: Student attacks disabled Louisiana high school teacher in apparent TikTok challenge
Peter Frank.
Escanaba man finishes 2,400 mile unicycle journey
Fall colors in Marquette County
Fall colors start to reach peak in Marquette County
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme