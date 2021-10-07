Advertisement

Professional wrestling returns to Dickinson County

Body slams, kicks, tricks and flips are just a few things on display
TV6's Clint McLeod goes aerial in his wrestling debut
TV6's Clint McLeod goes aerial in his wrestling debut
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - You can see all of the demanding athleticism and more when UPW last call comes to the Iron Mountain Rec Center on Saturday.

“We’re going to present several matches of UP W’s unique high flying, hard hitting style,” said Adam Hayes, UPW Pro Wrestler.

Local and nationally recognized wrestlers will be participating, with at least seven matches scheduled so far. The event allows wrestlers like Hayes to let loose.

“All the ‘characters’ as you call them are just us. It’s the little bit inside and the little boy that never grew up,” Hayes said.

Hayes got his start in 1999, and training is part of his regular routine.

“Cardiovascular wise, it is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. I’ve been a martial artist for most of my life. I began when I was nine and I’m a little bit older now but it is truly physically very demanding,” Hayes said.

While the pain is real, it’s all about having fun. Spectators can expect entertaining wrestling, and a book signing from Irish Micky Doyle, a wrestling legend.

“We treat ourselves like the circus. If you don’t like the dancing bears, we’ve got the clowns. If you don’t like the clowns, you’ve got the trapeze artists,” Hayes said. “There’s a little bit of something for everyone.”

Hayes says performing at the Iron Mountain Rec Center and training at Core Funktions helps promote local businesses.

Doors open Saturday at 6 p.m. CT, the event starts at 7 p.m. CT. Admission is $15.

