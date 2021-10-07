Advertisement

Plans moving forward for The Honorable Distillery in Downtown Marquette

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Plans are moving forward for a new distillery in Downtown Marquette. Marquette native Anne White says she’s returning home with her partner, Scott Anderson, to open the business in a restored Nordic Theater, the former site of Bookworld.

They’re calling it the Honorable Distillery. Interior renovation work is set to begin as soon as next week. Over the next year, the plan is to convert the space into a tasting room and distillery where they’ll make vodka, gin, bourbon, rye and eventually whiskey.

“We really love Marquette, we love the distilling communities and it’s important to us that we be not just a tourist place, we want to really create a space where locals can come and enjoy and hang out,” said The Honorable Distillery Founder, Anne White.

The founders have also say they plan to use all U.P. grains and materials in their distilling.

