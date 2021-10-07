Advertisement

Patchy dense fog again Thursday morning with clouds increasing later ahead of rain chances

Oct. 7, 2021
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Fog has formed again Thursday morning in the southern and eastern U.P.

The fog is dense in some patches with visibilities one-quarter mile or less at times. Drivers can expect visibility to vary considerably over short distances. Reduce speed and increase the following distance if you’re driving. The fog is expected to dissipate by late morning.

After fog and low-level stratus clouds mix out, it will be another warm day with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Mid-level cloud cover will begin streaming in from the south by early afternoon in advance of an upper-level low. Cloud cover will continue to increase tonight, and scattered showers will eventually make their way north into the U.P., most likely well after sunset. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Lows will be mild, in the upper 50s to near 60.

For the seven-day extended period, temperatures look to remain mild, and there are several chances for rain showers through Wednesday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers then diminishing late; warm and humid

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms (west in the morning then east towards midday); breezy southwest winds 15 to 25 mph; warm

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; mild

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers; mild

>Highs: 60s

