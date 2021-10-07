Advertisement

Parents describe the moments leading up to son’s death in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

By Madison Glaser and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) – Kelly Williamson had no idea, “I’ll meet you in the arena,” would be the last words he would say to his 10-year-old son who died in a rodeo accident last weekend.

“He went to ride off, and he said, ‘Do I need to start warming up my horse now?’ And I said, ‘Well, you’ve got just a few minutes,’” Kelly Williamson told KPLC. “I said, ‘When you see all the other team ropers come in to warm their horse up, you’ll know it’s time and go ahead and do that, and I’ll meet you in the arena.’”

According to KPLC, Legend Williamson was riding a horse in the warm-up pen at the Texas Junior High Rodeo when the horse reared up and fell on him.

Officials believe the horse either had a heart attack or a brain aneurysm and died immediately, based on an examination by a veterinarian.

Legend was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is believed to have died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

The sheriff’s office is calling it a “freak” accident.

“You know, when I came up to the scene, I was called over there by one of his friends and we ran over there,” Legend’s mother, Raegan Williamson said. “And I saw my son laying there and I just instantly hit my knees and put my hands up in the air and cried out to God as loud as I could. And I begged Him not to take my child.”

Kelly Williamson said there was a moment he realized he would have the chance to see his son again.

“One person pointed out and said, ‘You’ve got to understand the significance of your last statement to Legend was you’ll see him in the arena. And that’s exactly where you’ll see him again,’” he explained.

Full of faith, Legend’s mother says her son’s legacy will live on, and in his memory, hopes to continue to spread the word of Christ as he did.

“God put it in my heart, and He said, ‘Thou will be done,’” Raegan Williamson said. “And it’s going to be done whether it’s on Earth or in Heaven. And so, Legend doesn’t have to be here to lead thousands to Christ - he’s going to do it.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
UPDATE: 1 driver in Ontonagon County crash dies; other driver in jail
25-year-old Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op at 502 W. Washington...
Update: Missing Waterford Township woman has been found
A rendering of the planned TownPlace Suites by Marriott hotel in downtown Iron Mountain....
95-room, all-suite hotel planned in downtown Iron Mountain
Gwinn Middle and High School switching to virtual learning until October 18
Arrest graphic.
10 arrested after drug smuggling investigations at Chippewa County Correctional Facility

Latest News

NMU-AAUP logo and NMU logo.
Still no agreement: NMU-AAUP says union, university haven’t reached new contract
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Police: Student attacks disabled Louisiana high school teacher in apparent TikTok challenge
Peter Frank.
Escanaba man finishes 2,400 mile unicycle journey
Fall colors in Marquette County
Fall colors start to reach peak in Marquette County
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme