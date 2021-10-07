Advertisement

No charges filed against MSP troopers for officer-involved shooting this spring in Hubbell

Ashley Novak, who was shot on April 12, 2021, now faces charges for resisting and obstructing state troopers, felonious assault and felony firearm.
FILE. A Michigan State Police Forensic Team trailer is pictured at the Hubbell home where an...
FILE. A Michigan State Police Forensic Team trailer is pictured at the Hubbell home where an officer-involved shooting took place the evening of April 12, 2021.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday that no charges will be filed against Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers involved in shooting this spring in Hubbell.

The attorney general’s report says that on April 12, 2021, MSP troopers responded to a home in Hubbell following a social media post by Ashley Novak in which she had a gun pointed at her head with the caption, “if the cops come, it’s them, then me.”

The report says Novak had previous involvement with law enforcement and three days prior called 9-1-1 to request someone come to her residence before she “f-----g kills someone.”

Police called the house phone after seeing the latest social media post. A man answered and reported hearing four gun shots. Novak was the only other person in the home at that time.

When officers arrived, it took about 20 minutes to locate Novak in a truck parked on the property, holding a gun. The report says she ultimately exited the truck, but refused to obey troopers’ commands to drop the gun.

The report says she began walking back toward the house where a man was inside. As she opened the front door, still disobeying commands, three officers fired their weapons. She was shot in the midsection and treated for injuries at a local hospital before being air-lifted to Green Bay, as previously reported.

The AG’s office says the case was reviewed and evaluated by the state’s Public Integrity Unit (PIU). An investigation conducted by MSP and the PIU team’s review of all relevant reports determined the officers were justified in the shooting.

Separate to that review, a felony warrant has been authorized for charges against Novak for resisting and obstructing state troopers, felonious assault and felony firearm.

The AG’s office is in the process of getting her arraigned on the felony warrant in this case.

The filing that determined charges are not warranted against officers involved in the Novak case can be read on the Department’s website for additional information.

“[This case is] another example of the scrutiny our public integrity team gives all instances where officer conduct must be evaluated to ensure their oath to protect and serve is not neglected,” Nessel said.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
UPDATE: 1 driver in Ontonagon County crash dies; other driver in jail
25-year-old Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op at 502 W. Washington...
Update: Missing Waterford Township woman has been found
A rendering of the planned TownPlace Suites by Marriott hotel in downtown Iron Mountain....
95-room, all-suite hotel planned in downtown Iron Mountain
Gwinn Middle and High School switching to virtual learning until October 18
Arrest graphic.
10 arrested after drug smuggling investigations at Chippewa County Correctional Facility

Latest News

U.S. Air Force Captain Durwood Jones, 37, died when the F-16 fighter jet he was piloting...
National foundation pays off mortgage of Air Force pilot who died in UP crash last year
A Pennies for Polio jug
Marquette Rotary Club kicks off annual Polio Awareness Campaign
The official 2021 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of...
2021 state Christmas tree to be harvested in Marenisco
One of at least 12 galleries participating in Marquette's first-ever First Thursday Art Walk
Final ‘First Thursdays Art Walk happening today in Marquette