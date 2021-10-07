No charges filed against MSP troopers for officer-involved shooting this spring in Hubbell

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday that no charges will be filed against Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers involved in shooting this spring in Hubbell.

The attorney general’s report says that on April 12, 2021, MSP troopers responded to a home in Hubbell following a social media post by Ashley Novak in which she had a gun pointed at her head with the caption, “if the cops come, it’s them, then me.”

The report says Novak had previous involvement with law enforcement and three days prior called 9-1-1 to request someone come to her residence before she “f-----g kills someone.”

Police called the house phone after seeing the latest social media post. A man answered and reported hearing four gun shots. Novak was the only other person in the home at that time.

When officers arrived, it took about 20 minutes to locate Novak in a truck parked on the property, holding a gun. The report says she ultimately exited the truck, but refused to obey troopers’ commands to drop the gun.

The report says she began walking back toward the house where a man was inside. As she opened the front door, still disobeying commands, three officers fired their weapons. She was shot in the midsection and treated for injuries at a local hospital before being air-lifted to Green Bay, as previously reported.

The AG’s office says the case was reviewed and evaluated by the state’s Public Integrity Unit (PIU). An investigation conducted by MSP and the PIU team’s review of all relevant reports determined the officers were justified in the shooting.

Separate to that review, a felony warrant has been authorized for charges against Novak for resisting and obstructing state troopers, felonious assault and felony firearm.

The AG’s office is in the process of getting her arraigned on the felony warrant in this case.

The filing that determined charges are not warranted against officers involved in the Novak case can be read on the Department’s website for additional information.

“[This case is] another example of the scrutiny our public integrity team gives all instances where officer conduct must be evaluated to ensure their oath to protect and serve is not neglected,” Nessel said.

