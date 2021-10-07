National foundation pays off mortgage of Air Force pilot who died in UP crash last year

WISCONSIN (WLUC) - The home of an Air Force pilot who died in a crash in the Upper Peninsula last year has been paid off through a national foundation program.

U.S. Air Force Captain Durwood Jones, 37, died when the F-16 fighter jet he was piloting crashed during a routine training mission in a remote area of the Hiawatha National Forest on Dec. 8, 2020 when the aircraft crashed.

Capt. Jones was a decorated combat veteran with the Wisconsin Air National Guard 115th Fighter Wing, with which he had been deployed to Afghanistan, South Korea, Japan, Poland and the United Arab Emirates. Capt. Jones is survived by his wife, Corinne, and two young sons.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it has paid, in-full, the mortgages on 50 homes of fallen first responder families and Gold Star families, which includes Jones’ home in Wisconsin.

The foundation says it is the largest one-day mortgage payoff in Tunnel to Towers’ history, and was made possible, in part, by the outpouring of support the Foundation received as America observed the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“This year, Americans came together to remember the incredible loss of life that occurred 20 years ago when evil struck at the heart of our great nation. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation promised to NEVER FORGET what happened on that day and so many people across the country have joined us on our mission of doing good by giving back to our heroes, both living and fallen. Thanks to the generosity of this great nation, these 50 families will never have to worry about making another mortgage payment, and will always have a place to call home,” said Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller.

The 50 homes are in 18 different states, stretching from coast to coast and will help the families of fallen Police Officers, Firefighters, Deputies, and service members of nearly every branch of military service.

20 Police Officers - Including 15 who responded to Ground Zero and lost their lives to 9/11 illness

12 Firefighters - Including 5 who responded to Ground Zero and lost their lives to 9/11 illness

1 Sheriff’s Deputy

1 State Trooper

1 Conservation Officer

6 U.S. Army

3 U.S. Navy

3 U.S. Marine Corps

3 U.S. Air Force

To learn more about these heroes and see a full list of the families receiving mortgage payoffs go to T2T.org. Pictures and bios of each hero can be found here.

Read previous stories about Jones and the crash investigation at the links below:

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation: The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org. Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.