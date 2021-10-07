MISH Fall Color Run this Saturday

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The MISH Events Fall Color Run is happening this Saturday, October 9.

There are 10k and 5k races as well as a one mile and half mile for kids. Registration for the 10K and 5K IS $59 and kid’s race registration is $39.

All races run along the lakeshore.

“It’s just a great opportunity for people to come out with their families, enjoy a nice morning run or walk along the lakeshore. We’ve got some great swag for runners. We’ve got some nice, great t-shirts and finisher medals and we’ll have some great awards for winners as well,” said Rick Elrod, owner of MISH Events.

To preregister for the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.