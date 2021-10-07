Advertisement

MISH Fall Color Run this Saturday

The race is October 9 in Gladstone.
Runners preparing for the MISH Race in 2018.
Runners preparing for the MISH Race in 2018.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The MISH Events Fall Color Run is happening this Saturday, October 9.

There are 10k and 5k races as well as a one mile and half mile for kids. Registration for the 10K and 5K IS $59 and kid’s race registration is $39.

All races run along the lakeshore.

“It’s just a great opportunity for people to come out with their families, enjoy a nice morning run or walk along the lakeshore. We’ve got some great swag for runners. We’ve got some nice, great t-shirts and finisher medals and we’ll have some great awards for winners as well,” said Rick Elrod, owner of MISH Events.

To preregister for the event, click here.

