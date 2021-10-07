Menominee man arrested for 70+ charges related to aggravated child sexually abusive material

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was arrested by the The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force for aggravated child sexually abusive material.

32-year-old Aaron Kuchinka has been charged with:

Three counts of child abuse second degree

One count of of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated

34 counts of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession

35 counts of using a computer to commit a crime

Police began investigating after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Multiple internet capable devices and evidence were seized from Kuchinka’s home.

During the search of Kuchinka’s home, there was suspicion of child abuse that was later confirmed in the investigation according to police.

Kuchinka was arraigned in 95A District Court on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

If convicted, Kuchinka faces up to 25 years in prison for each count of child sexually abusive activity – aggravated, 10 years in prison for each count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and up to 20 years in prison for each count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine here.

