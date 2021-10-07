Advertisement

Menominee man arrested for 70+ charges related to aggravated child sexually abusive material

Children figure graphic.
Children figure graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was arrested by the The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force for aggravated child sexually abusive material.

32-year-old Aaron Kuchinka has been charged with:

  • Three counts of child abuse second degree
  • One count of of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated
  • 34 counts of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession
  • 35 counts of using a computer to commit a crime

Police began investigating after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Multiple internet capable devices and evidence were seized from Kuchinka’s home.

During the search of Kuchinka’s home, there was suspicion of child abuse that was later confirmed in the investigation according to police.

Kuchinka was arraigned in 95A District Court on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

If convicted, Kuchinka faces up to 25 years in prison for each count of child sexually abusive activity – aggravated, 10 years in prison for each count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and up to 20 years in prison for each count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
UPDATE: 1 driver in Ontonagon County crash dies; other driver in jail
25-year-old Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op at 502 W. Washington...
Update: Missing Waterford Township woman has been found
A rendering of the planned TownPlace Suites by Marriott hotel in downtown Iron Mountain....
95-room, all-suite hotel planned in downtown Iron Mountain
Gwinn Middle and High School switching to virtual learning until October 18
Arrest graphic.
10 arrested after drug smuggling investigations at Chippewa County Correctional Facility

Latest News

Runners preparing for the MISH Race in 2018.
MISH Fall Color Run this Saturday
NMU-AAUP logo and NMU logo.
Still no agreement: NMU-AAUP says union, university haven’t reached new contract
Peter Frank.
Escanaba man finishes 2,400 mile unicycle journey
Fall colors in Marquette County
Fall colors start to reach peak in Marquette County