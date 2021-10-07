Advertisement

Marquette Symphony Orchestra preparing for 25th Anniversary Show Saturday

The MSO at rehearsal
The MSO at rehearsal(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Symphony Orchestra is preparing for their upcoming performance this Saturday. The group met at NMU for rehearsal Wednesday night.

The group is celebrating their 25th anniversary and they’re doing it by playing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, which was their first performance back in 1997. They’re also excited to return to Kaufman Auditorium for the show, the first show there since the pandemic for the MSO.

“The community has supported the Marquette Symphony all 25 years, it’s the reason we’re still here and we are very grateful for a supportive community and we hope that we can provide an exceptional experience on Saturday,” said Janis Peterson, MSO Concert Master.

The show Saturday, October 9 begins at 7:30 in the evening. Masks are required for the audience.

