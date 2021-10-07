Advertisement

Marquette Rotary Club kicks off annual Polio Awareness Campaign

These efforts are shared by Rotary Clubs around the world to raise money to help end Polio.
A Pennies for Polio jug
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Rotary Club has begun its annual efforts to raise awareness of Polio.

70 “Pennies for Polio” jugs are now staged at restaurants, grocery stores, and hotels around Marquette. These efforts are shared by Rotary Clubs around the world to raise money to help end Polio.

All donations will be matched and doubled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Dewey Jones, a member of the Rotary Club, says since the start of international efforts in 1985, cases have drastically decreased around the world.

“People don’t know how close we are to be successful in totally eradicating polio,” says Jones. “It’s an effort for the world to work together to eliminate a scurge which has plagued many countries. So, for public health and international cooperation, it’s a great project.”

The “Pennies for Polio” jugs will be available around town until International End Polio Day on October 24th.

Extra donations can be made through the Rotary International website.

