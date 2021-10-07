Marquette Food Co-Op and Drifa Brewing Company honor National Co-Op Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Drifa Brewing Company and the Marquette Food Co-Op aren’t your traditional vendors.

This national co-op month, the businesses are emphasizing their community-focused model.

“A lot of people might shop at the co-op, or know about some of the nice things that we do in the community, but a lot of people don’t actually understand what makes us different,” Sarah Monte, Outreach Director of the Marquette Food Co-Op, said.

“It’s the economic model that makes it different. A cooperative is cooperatively owned, and so co-op month is a chance to celebrate the power of community.”

Drifa Brewing Company is unique, because they are the only Michigan-based, co-op brewery, and they are one of the very few in the United States.

“We’ve actually got about 700 owners right now, so everybody owns a little chunk, and they all get benefits that come along with owning a brewery,” Kristin Stone, Taproom Manager of Drifa Brewing Company, said.

“They get discounts on all their beer, merchandise, they have a chance to brew alongside the brewer. They vote for the board members, they can have a say in what we’re doing and where we’re going in the future.”

The cooperative business model that each of these companies uses is people-oriented, and places local interests first.

“We support local,” Monte said.

“Through all of the purchases we do in the store, and through the work of the U.P. Food Exchange, which provides an online marketplace where institutions can purchase local food from many small farm and food producers in the U.P.”

To become an owner of either of these cooperatives, visit the Marquette Food Co-Op and Drifa Brewing Company online.

