‘Just Believe’ bike, walk, run happening in Gwinn on Sunday
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Delight Hill, of the Just Believe organization, says the event is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn. The organization is a non-profit in memory of Jodi Ball, who battled melanoma.
Forefront Dermatology will be there to provide free skin checks. The bike, walk, run is $10 for adults, and $20 for a family.
