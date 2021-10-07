‘Just Believe’ bike, walk, run happening in Gwinn on Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Delight Hill, of the Just Believe organization, says the event is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn. The organization is a non-profit in memory of Jodi Ball, who battled melanoma.

Forefront Dermatology will be there to provide free skin checks. The bike, walk, run is $10 for adults, and $20 for a family.

For more information click here.

