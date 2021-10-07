Advertisement

Ishpeming City Council looking into animal pound complaints

The Ishpeming Township Animal Pound
The Ishpeming Township Animal Pound(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday night the Ishpeming City Council addressed the issue of the animal pound in Ishpeming Township. During the regular meeting a concerned citizen brought up the pound saying there’s inadequate lighting and ventilation in the building and called the situation inhumane.

The same issue was brought before the Ishpeming township board last month. During the meeting Wednesday the City Manager said they’ll need a little time to explore their options.

“I think the right thing to do is let us do a decision brief, let us break down the pros, the cons, the costs, the intangibles and the tangibles of cost, and lay that out for you to make a decision rather than making an emotional decision based on a presentation from the public,” said Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini.

The issue was tabled until the next regular meeting for the City Council.

