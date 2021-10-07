Advertisement

Investigation underway after car crash in Kingsford

(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD Mich. (WLUC) - An investigation is underway after a car crash in Kingsford on Tuesday.

According to the Kingsford Public Safety Department, officers arrived around 2:00 p.m. on the 300 block of Harding Avenue.

Police say a silver chevy cruise traveled at high speeds and went off the roadway.

The car drove through a yard of a home and struck a tree.

It then rolled over and hit a parked car at home next door, which made the car roll again before coming to a complete stop in the front yard of a home.

The driver was then transported to Dickinson County Hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
UPDATE: 1 driver in Ontonagon County crash dies; other driver in jail
25-year-old Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op at 502 W. Washington...
Update: Missing Waterford Township woman has been found
A rendering of the planned TownPlace Suites by Marriott hotel in downtown Iron Mountain....
95-room, all-suite hotel planned in downtown Iron Mountain
Gwinn Middle and High School switching to virtual learning until October 18
Arrest graphic.
10 arrested after drug smuggling investigations at Chippewa County Correctional Facility

Latest News

The Rudness Family
A family from Marquette is bringing awareness to Tay-Sachs disease
Marquette Symphony Orchestra continues 25th Anniversary season with Saturday concert
Marquette Symphony Orchestra continues 25th Anniversary season with Saturday concert
Munising Township polling place
Michigan Senate approves bill with voting restrictions
The MSO at rehearsal
Marquette Symphony Orchestra continues 25th Anniversary season with Saturday concert