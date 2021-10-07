Investigation underway after car crash in Kingsford

KINGSFORD Mich. (WLUC) - An investigation is underway after a car crash in Kingsford on Tuesday.

According to the Kingsford Public Safety Department, officers arrived around 2:00 p.m. on the 300 block of Harding Avenue.

Police say a silver chevy cruise traveled at high speeds and went off the roadway.

The car drove through a yard of a home and struck a tree.

It then rolled over and hit a parked car at home next door, which made the car roll again before coming to a complete stop in the front yard of a home.

The driver was then transported to Dickinson County Hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.