Investigation underway after car crash in Kingsford
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KINGSFORD Mich. (WLUC) - An investigation is underway after a car crash in Kingsford on Tuesday.
According to the Kingsford Public Safety Department, officers arrived around 2:00 p.m. on the 300 block of Harding Avenue.
Police say a silver chevy cruise traveled at high speeds and went off the roadway.
The car drove through a yard of a home and struck a tree.
It then rolled over and hit a parked car at home next door, which made the car roll again before coming to a complete stop in the front yard of a home.
The driver was then transported to Dickinson County Hospital.
The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
