Grant applications are now available for Dickinson County organizations

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson Area Community Foundation awards nearly half a million dollars in grants every year. To qualify, you must be a tax-exempt or educational organization. Some past projects include the Imagination Factory Children’s Museum, the kayak launch at Lake Antoine, and improvements to parks and educational programs.

This grant program looks to improve the quality of life in Dickinson County.

“We’ve got this wonderful opportunity to make a difference in our area, and we need those people out there that are doing great things to apply for funding to make it happen,” said Tamara Juul, Dickinson Area Community Foundation Executive Director.

Applications are open now, and are due by October 29, 2021. Grants will be awarded in the first quarter of 2022. Applications can be found on the DACF’s website.

