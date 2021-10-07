Advertisement

Grant applications are now available for Dickinson County organizations

Dickson Area Community Foundation gives away nearly half a million dollars every year to community organizations
Any grant funds will be awarded in the first cycle of 2022
Any grant funds will be awarded in the first cycle of 2022(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson Area Community Foundation awards nearly half a million dollars in grants every year. To qualify, you must be a tax-exempt or educational organization. Some past projects include the Imagination Factory Children’s Museum, the kayak launch at Lake Antoine, and improvements to parks and educational programs.

This grant program looks to improve the quality of life in Dickinson County.

“We’ve got this wonderful opportunity to make a difference in our area, and we need those people out there that are doing great things to apply for funding to make it happen,” said Tamara Juul, Dickinson Area Community Foundation Executive Director.

Applications are open now, and are due by October 29, 2021. Grants will be awarded in the first quarter of 2022. Applications can be found on the DACF’s website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
UPDATE: 1 driver in Ontonagon County crash dies; other driver in jail
25-year-old Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op at 502 W. Washington...
Update: Missing Waterford Township woman has been found
A rendering of the planned TownPlace Suites by Marriott hotel in downtown Iron Mountain....
95-room, all-suite hotel planned in downtown Iron Mountain
Gwinn Middle and High School switching to virtual learning until October 18
The Rudness Family
A family from Marquette is bringing awareness to Tay-Sachs disease

Latest News

TV6's Clint McLeod goes aerial in his wrestling debut
Professional wrestling returns to Dickinson County
Board of Imagination member Ruby Derwin honored
Sun-Maid hosts assembly at Gilbert Elementary School
Stores experiencing furniture shipment delays because of the pandemic
Effects of pandemic causing delays in shipments for furniture stores
Mugshot of Aaron Kuchinka, 32.
Menominee man arrested for 70+ charges related to aggravated child sexually abusive material