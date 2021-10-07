Advertisement

Final ‘First Thursdays Art Walk happening today in Marquette

Participating artists say the walks increased their exposure, sales, and contacts
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the final First Thursdays Art Walk of the season in Marquette.

At least 10 artists will be showing off their finished work, and demonstrating the process, until 8 pm.

The walks were brought to Marquette in June by Joe Graci of Graci Gallery.

Participating artists say the walks increased their exposure, sales, and contacts.

Given the success of the monthly events, organizers are planning a Holiday Art Walk.

“I hope that visitors have an opportunity to see the extent to which art and creativity is present in our community. That’s an important part of who we are in Marquette.” says participating artist Ann Russ of Ann Russ Ceramics.

You can read more about First Thursdays and find a full list of participating galleries on Facebook here.

