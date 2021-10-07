Fall colors start to reach peak in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fall colors have finally started reaching their peak in areas of Marquette County.

According to the National Weather Service, peak times vary around U.P. counties depending how far away from the lakeshore they are.

Fall colors show the brightest during the first two weeks of October, when less sunlight slows down chlorophyll production.

Meteorologist Matt Zicka says the colors are not as vibrant this year compared to last year, because of an unusual dry stretch.

“This year has been unusual in the aspect that the leaves have been on the trees and changing color for an extended period of time,” says Zicka. “And the main reason behind that is usually we’ve had a couple of big, windy fall storm systems by this point in early October, and we just haven’t had those so far this year.”

Zicka says with the warmer fall weather, most places in the U.P. will have a record late ‘first frost’, expected around late October.

