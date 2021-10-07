Escanaba man finishes 2,400 mile unicycle journey

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter Frank, 20, left Escanaba in June to unicycle across America for charity, arrived at his final location on Tuesday after being told by doctors that he would never unicycle again.

“I had to overcome what once made me weak and now what makes me strong,” said Frank.

Now fully recovered from several injuries including a broken back, Frank ended a 2,400 mile, 99-day unicycling journey across America.

“I saw the beauty of this world and what it has to offer. I’ve enjoyed every moment of it. All the struggle, all the blessings,” said Frank.

He set out for Phoenix late June, unicycling from Appleton, Wisconsin. All the while raising money for the Beacon House in Marquette, which housed his family while he was in the hospital.

Frank says he slept wherever he could pitch his tent – sometimes strangers letting him sleep in their houses.

“Every few days I’d meet somebody else and spend 12 hours to a day in somebody else’s life and it think that was my favorite part of this adventure,” said Frank.

He hopes his journey encourages others to never give up on their dreams.

“I started moving towards things that I enjoyed. I started moving towards my dreams and my passions and finding my purpose in life and at this point, that’s all I want for everyone else,” said Frank.

As for what’s next, Frank says he’s keeping it a surprise. But he does say it will include unicycling. You can follow his journey here.

So far, Frank has raised $15,000. If you’d like to donate to the Beacon House to help peter reach his $100,000 goal, click here.

“That’s really all I want in this world, to spread that love and kindness that I’ve been shown by this universe and by the people in this world. I feel like that would make the world a lot better,” said Frank.

