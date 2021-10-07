Effects of pandemic causing delays in shipments for furniture stores

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Furniture stores across the U.P. and around the country are dealing with delays in shipments.

Places like Shunk Furniture in Marquette County have been navigating the suspended delivery of custom orders, although stock merchandise has been arriving daily. As a result, customers may not get custom-made sofas and recliners from five months to a year, depending on the manufacturer.

The Shunk stores’ manager, Karl Shunk, Jr. says one reason behind delays is a lack of employment.

“There’s a lot of people that aren’t looking for work out there,” he said. “So, a lot of these shipping companies are sitting on large shipments of furniture because they don’t have guys to drive their trucks. Just like every other business across the United States is looking for help wanted because people aren’t looking for work.”

The local company is looking for employees in all positions, including sales, warehouse workers, and delivery drivers. All of those at Shunk thank their loyal customers for their patience.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.