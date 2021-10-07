$250K in grants available to small businesses to protect Michigan workers

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan small businesses with 250 employees or less can now apply for a Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) matching grant up to $5,000 to make improvements to their workplace safety and health.

“To supplement the great economic development work our state already does, we need to focus on creating and growing more Main Street businesses and protecting our workforce,” said Susan Corbin, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity director. “Supporting small businesses through these ongoing grant opportunities and our continued work through the MI New Economy plan is critical to Michigan’s long-term economic success and the safety and well-being of the hardworking men and women in our state.”

The grants are available through the Workplace Improvement to Safety and Health (MIWISH) grant program and enable employers to purchase safety and health-related equipment and related training that will provide a safer and healthier work environment and reduce the risk of injury and illness to workers in Michigan.

“With $250,000 in grant funding, MIOSHA’s goal is to help more Michigan companies step up to enhance their workplace safety and health programs,” said MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman. “We encourage all eligible employers to take advantage of these grants while funds last to further safeguard their employees from injury and illness.”

Preference will be given to employers in high hazard industries identified in MIOSHA’s 2019-2023 strategic plan. All projects will be evaluated based on the specific hazards addressed. The grant period will continue until grant funding is expended.

MIOSHA encourages new grantees to take advantage of this program. Fiscal Year 2021 grantees may apply for funds after Jan. 1, 2022.

To date, MIOSHA has provided $592,681 in MIWISH grants, with a grantee match of $788,320.

To qualify for the MIWISH grant program, eligible employers must have:

A qualified safety professional or safety committee conduct a site-specific evaluation justifying the equipment purchase.

Knowledge and experience to complete the project and commitment to implementation.

Match dollars for the grant money awarded and cover all estimated project costs.

Recommended actions must be in the form of equipment or work area modifications to be used to reduce workplace hazards. Only items referenced in the application can be considered eligible, within the proposed project.

Some equipment examples include:

Residential fall protection systems

Lifting equipment or portable lifting equipment for in-home care or small nursing/residential care facilities

Monitoring equipment for confined space entry

Noise reduction engineering controls

Lock out/tag out systems

Cooling systems for agriculture-based worksites

Eyewash stations

For more information about the MIWISH grant program and how to apply, visit michigan.gov/mioshagrants, or contact MIOSHA’s Consultation Education and Training grant administrator at 269-275-7155.

For more information about MIOSHA, visit michigan.gov/miosha.

For more information about the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, visit michigan.gov/leo.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.