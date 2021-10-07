Advertisement

2021 state Christmas tree to be harvested in Marenisco

This marks the second state tree from Gogebic County, and the 24th from the Upper Peninsula.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The official 2021 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from Marenisco in the western Upper Peninsula.

The spruce, donated by Carla Fletcher and her family, will arrive in downtown Lansing to decorate the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Oct. 30.

This marks the second state tree from Gogebic County, and the 24th from the Upper Peninsula.

“We came to the cabin for the weekend and saw a note posted that said the state of Michigan was interested in a tree growing close to the cabin,” said Fletcher. “I thought it was a joke at first, but decided to call the number. It’s amazing that our tree will travel to Lansing for the holidays.”

The tree will be harvested Wednesday, Oct. 27, and transported to the Capitol with help from the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association.

At the Capitol, local Boy Scout troops will continue the tradition of untying the tree. The HI-Ball Company of Lansing will provide a crane and crew to hoist the blue spruce into place at the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues.

The Michigan Capitol Commission, along with the Lansing Board of Water and Light, will develop the lighting scheme and decorate the tree. The entire journey culminates with a tree lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 19, at the 35th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.

Dignitaries will flip the switch that turns on thousands of twinkling lights at approximately 7:45 p.m. As one of Michigan’s premiere holiday events, Silver Bells includes an electric light parade with floats and marching bands followed by a community sing-along.

For more information on Silver Bells in the City, visit SilverBellsintheCity.org or contact Mindy Biladeau, director of special events and programming for Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority, at 517-908-4037.

The official 2021 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget, will be harvested from Marenisco this year.(DTMB)

