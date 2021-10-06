Advertisement

Unvaccinated COVID survivors share their stories in new ads

By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sharing the stories of unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors in hopes it will increase vaccination rates.

The ads are part of a $250 million public education campaign.

In one of them, you see a woman at home with her family in Ohio.

She says she didn’t get the vaccine because she was worried about side effects, but then she got COVID-19 and was in a coma for 11 days.

She says if she could do it over, she would have gotten the vaccine.

In another story, a man from St. Louis says doctors gave him a 5% percent chance of living after getting COVID-19.

It cuts to images of him lying in a hospital bed covered in tubes and wires.

Versions of the ads will be on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Nextdoor.

They will also appear on television in areas with low vaccination rates.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op at 502 W. Washington...
Update: Missing Waterford Township woman has been found
Arrest graphic.
10 arrested after drug smuggling investigations at Chippewa County Correctional Facility
A trailer stolen between Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of tools, trailer
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan.
Weekly COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan top 1K
16-year-old Kyle James Hyatt.
Ishpeming Police searching for 16-year-old runaway

Latest News

Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting
Graveraet Elementary's P.E. teacher walks a group of students from the MARESA building down the...
Graveraet Elementary students participate in National Walk to School Day
A rendering of the planned TownPlace Suites by Marriott hotel in downtown Iron Mountain....
95-room, all-suite hotel planned in downtown Iron Mountain
Mark Anthony Winchell.
Surgeon accused of sending explicit messages to undercover officer posing as a minor