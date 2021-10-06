Sunny breaks Thursday after a.m. fog clears, with rain on the way

The high pressure providing the mild and benign weather in the Upper Peninsula the last several days exits the region Thursday, as a low pressure system from the central Mississippi Valley migrates northward toward the region, bringing rain to the Southern U.P. Thursday evening then northward into Friday morning. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, especially during the heat of the day Friday afternoon. Rain chances continue Saturday, diminishing in the evening as the system exits Upper Michigan.

Another system arrives from the Northern Plains to bring west-to-east showers Sunday -- few thunderstorms possible with this system.

Potential for showers continue next week from a low pressure system over Lower Michigan.

Thursday: Patchy fog, at times dense in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy midmorning; clouds increase towards the afternoon with a chance of showers south in the late afternoon and early evening -- then spreading northward late; warm

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s (warmer inland)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers then diminishing late; warm and humid

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms (west in the morning then east towards midday); breezy southwest winds 15 to 25 mph; warm

>Highs: 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; mild

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

