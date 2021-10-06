Advertisement

The Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House moves towards grand opening

Soon, patients and their families travelling to Marquette for vital medical treatment will have a place to stay.
Photo courtesy: Beacon House; RG Designs rendering of the future Steve Mariucci Family Beacon...
Photo courtesy: Beacon House; RG Designs rendering of the future Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House guest entrance and building sign. (WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Thanks to generous donors, the Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House is on track for its grand opening.

“In the 2022 budget for the State of Michigan we were given an enhancement grant of three million dollars,” Mary Tavernini-Dowling, CEO of Hospitality House of the U.P., said.

The grant pushed the funds raised for the Beacon House over $6 million.

“I’m just so grateful to all the people who donated throughout this last five years,” Tavernini-Dowling said.

“Everyone who has pledged or donated up until this point, every dollar of their donation has gone to make this Beacon House happen. So we are going to be able to open our doors with this entire project paid for.”

Thanks to tireless efforts from construction workers, the house’s amenities are nearing completion.

“We’re so excited about the progress that’s been made so far and how close we are to being able to open,” Tavernini-Dowling said.

“Right now they’re working on the second floor. Next week the floors are actually going to be going in, assembling all the guest rooms with all the tubs and showers. The ceilings went in this week, and I think lighting is going in next. It’s a huge project, but we got the best of the best on the job.”

The house will accommodate everyone from families of injured or sick N.M.U. students travelling to be closer to them while they are in the hospital to people coming to Marquette to receive cancer treatment at U.P. Health System - Marquette.

The house is scheduled to have a ribbon cutting ceremony December 15th.

