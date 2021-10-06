State superintendent visits Ewen Trout Creek School

EWEN, Mich. (WLUC) - State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice visited Ewen Trout Creek School this morning to meet with administrators, teachers and students.

His visit focused on hearing how the state may be able to better serve western UP schools.

“I really do think there’s a disconnect between, in our eyes at least, what is happening downstate, and down in Lansing, and what’s happening in the UP,” said ETC School Board President Samantha Schutz. “So, I think it’s good for Dr. Rice to be here and see what’s happening in our rural schools.”

Dr. Rice was given a tour of the school, stopping in different classrooms to observe.

“My background is primarily urban education,” said State Superintendent Michael Rice, Ph.D. “So, I made a determination when I got this position that I would seek to learn more about other parts of Michigan and other types of education.”

Dr. Rice’s visit showed him learning conditions at ETC School and highlighted areas that could be improved. However, it was also a chance to showcase all the excellent things happening at the school.

“A lot of the rural schools face a lot of similar challenges with funding and staffing,” said Schutz. “But, we really are doing the best with what we have. And we have really quality teachers and staff in our school, and I think he’ll see that when he walks around.”

When Dr. Rice returns to Lansing he will address the needs he saw on his visit.

“There is absolutely a teacher shortage across the state, but it’s more acute in areas where there are fewer teacher colleges, for example,” said Rice. “So that’s an issue we’re focused on, we’re interested in, we’re looking to see what progress we might make on,” he concluded.

