Rough day for Finlandia Women’s Soccer in Illinois

EArly goals lead to loss
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Illi. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University women’s soccer team (3-7-1) lost 9-0 to #7 Chicago (10-0-1), Tuesday afternoon at Stagg Field.

Chicago wasted no time scoring just 1:45 into the game.  Senior Katie Brown had a shot that just missed going in.  The Maroons scored three goals in a seven-minute period to seal the game.

Sophomore Aspen Wallin had 10 saves.

Finlandia keeps to the road, Saturday, Oct. 9 playing Buena Vista.  The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. CST

