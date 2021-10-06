Rough day for Finlandia Women’s Soccer in Illinois

CHICAGO, Illi. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University women’s soccer team (3-7-1) lost 9-0 to #7 Chicago (10-0-1), Tuesday afternoon at Stagg Field.

Chicago wasted no time scoring just 1:45 into the game. Senior Katie Brown had a shot that just missed going in. The Maroons scored three goals in a seven-minute period to seal the game.

Sophomore Aspen Wallin had 10 saves.

Finlandia keeps to the road, Saturday, Oct. 9 playing Buena Vista. The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. CST

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.