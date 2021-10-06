Patchy fog returns tonight through Wednesday morning, then sunny breaks and warmth by midday

High pressure over Lake Superior continues towards a mild and drier trend in the U.P. for the next few days. But under overall calm winds, dew points remain high to produce patchy fog and low-lying clouds tonight through Wednesday morning. Visibility still can potentially lower to half a mile or less in some areas, especially inland - drive with caution as needed and with low beams on. Temperatures to warm above the seasonal average of 60-degrees past midmorning as fog mixes out and skies gradually clear.

The high pressure pattern exits the U.P. Thursday as a low pressure system from the central Mississippi Valley migrates northward toward the region, bringing rain to the Southern U.P. Thursday evening then northward into Friday morning. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the heat of the day Friday afternoon. Rain chances continue Saturday, diminishing in the evening as the system exits Upper Michigan.

Another system arrives from the Northern Plains to bring west-to-east showers Sunday -- few thunderstorms possible with this system.

Potential for showers continue next week from a low pressure system over Lower Michigan.

Wednesday: Patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s (warmest inland)

Thursday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds midday; chance of showers south in the evening; warm

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers then diminishing late; warm

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms (west in the morning then east towards midday); breezy southwest winds 15 to 25 mph; mild

>Highs: 60s

Monday & Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; mild

>Highs: 60s

