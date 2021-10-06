The Outpost, a new marijuana retailer, now open in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new marijuana retailer is now open in Marquette Township. It’s called the Outpost and it’s the former site of the Ojibwa Express gas station.

The Outpost offers medicinal and recreational marijuana products in a number of different forms including flower, vapes and edibles. For management at the Outpost, selling local, Michigan-made products is an important focus for their business.

“Everything is grown and made in Michigan, we’re trying to support local, we want to buy product from our local people that’s what it’s all about is generating income for the area and putting people to work,” said KBIC Director of Cannabis Development, Gary Loonsfoot Jr.

The Outpost is also planning an official grand opening event October 30. You can find more information about what they have to offer by clicking here.

