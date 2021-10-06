Advertisement

Operation Winter Wear provides free warm clothing to community

Silver Creek Church has all sizes from newborn to adult.
Operation Winter Wear
Operation Winter Wear(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church and Thrift store in Harvey is providing warm clothing to those in need just ahead of winter.

Operation Winter Wear runs from Wednesday through Friday, providing clothing such as snow pants, hats, jackets, and boots for free. The church has all sizes from newborn to adult.

Volunteers took appointments for each visitor Wednesday and Thursday to gather clothing options based on need and size ahead of time.

The Silver Creek Thrift director, Kristina Mutersbaugh, says warm clothing is a great need in the Marquette area.

“Down the road we’re gonna have snow and cold, and there’s so many people that need [clothing],” says Mutersbaugh. “Whether it’s from unemployment, and just COVID has been tough on everybody. But this has been something we’ve done for seven years, and we look forward to doing it in the future also.”

On Friday, the Operations’ last day, walk-ins will be welcome from noon to 5:00 p.m. to go through what is left.

