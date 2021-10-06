NMU reminds incoming students FAFSA now open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA is now open. A FAFSA application shows a family’s financial strength, which is used to determine a student’s eligibility for certain programs.

This upcoming FAFSA may be different than most years as it will be looking at income from 2020, a year when many saw disruptions in pay because of the pandemic.

“The FAFSA will look at 2020 income and with everything that’s been going on, we do have the opportunity, at the school level, if students or their parents have experienced a change in income, we encourage them to contact the schools they may be able to collect additional documentation to see if there might be some additional eligibility for that student,” said Christine Larson, NMU Associate Director of Financial Aid.

NMU is working on a Halloween themed ‘Don’t Fear the FAFSA’ event later this month. The priority due date for the free application for federal student aid is March 1.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.