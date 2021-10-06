More dense morning fog followed by Wednesday sunshine

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Your Wednesday will feel more like summer than fall.

More dense morning fog will lift an hour or two after sunrise. It is more widespread than Tuesday morning, especially over the eastern U.P., so the NWS has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Alger, Delta, Schoolcraft and Luce counties until 10:00 a.m. ET. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny and warm with light winds.

Clouds will increase Thursday with chances for rain showers beginning late in the day in the south. Humidity also builds in and persists with rain shower chances through the weekend. Mild weather continues at the start of next week as we dry out.

Wednesday: Patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s (warmest inland)

Thursday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds midday; chance of showers south in the evening; warm

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers then diminishing late; warm and humid

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms (west in the morning then east towards midday); breezy southwest winds 15 to 25 mph; mild

>Highs: 60s

Monday & Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; mild

>Highs: 60s

