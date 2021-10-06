Mighty Deer Lick launches new salt block

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - Nutrifeed and Mighty Deer Lick in Menominee County are announcing a new product launch. Cody Whitens, the company’s VP of Marketing, is excited to share this new product ahead of hunting season.

“We used to make with our previous manufacturer a 4-pound sweet corn block. Now, here in Powers we are making the 4-pound sweet corn block, but we also have a new product launch and that’s the 25-pound sweet corn block,” said Whitens.

Like the company’s original apple block, the sweet corn block is made from all-natural ingredients and packed with nutrients for the deer.

“We use 100% food grade natural ingredients because we know that they are smart, and they prefer a real over fake,” said Whitens.

Launching this product is the first step to expanding the company for the first time since it started 40 years ago.

“We’re still working really hard to get on the road and deliver to a lot of those locations. If there’s some interest on your end of these products, please feel free to reach out. Will try to get them to every store as possible,” said Whitens.

Mighty Deer Lick compresses the salt to make a firm salt block and the business can manufacture 25.7 million pounds of salt blocks in a year.

“Our capacity at the time is about 550,000 of the 25 pounder and about 3 million of the four pounders. So that’s a lot of blocks,” said Whitens.

Mighty Deer Lick says the 25-pound blocks can last up to 5 months and their sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin and all over the U.P.

“The store is range from gas stations, grocery stores, feed mills, hardware stores, sporting goods stores. We try to hit absolutely everybody just to make sure the end customer has an opportunity to purchase these products,” said Whitens.

Mighty Deer Lick plans to continue expanding with more products next year.

