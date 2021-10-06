Advertisement

Mighty Deer Lick launches new salt block

The 25-pound sweet corn block is made from all-natural ingredients and packed with nutrients for the deer.
Mighty Deer Lick sweet corn blocks
Mighty Deer Lick sweet corn blocks(Cody Whitens)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - Nutrifeed and Mighty Deer Lick in Menominee County are announcing a new product launch. Cody Whitens, the company’s VP of Marketing, is excited to share this new product ahead of hunting season.

“We used to make with our previous manufacturer a 4-pound sweet corn block. Now, here in Powers we are making the 4-pound sweet corn block, but we also have a new product launch and that’s the 25-pound sweet corn block,” said Whitens.

Like the company’s original apple block, the sweet corn block is made from all-natural ingredients and packed with nutrients for the deer.

“We use 100% food grade natural ingredients because we know that they are smart, and they prefer a real over fake,” said Whitens.

Launching this product is the first step to expanding the company for the first time since it started 40 years ago.

“We’re still working really hard to get on the road and deliver to a lot of those locations. If there’s some interest on your end of these products, please feel free to reach out. Will try to get them to every store as possible,” said Whitens.

Mighty Deer Lick compresses the salt to make a firm salt block and the business can manufacture 25.7 million pounds of salt blocks in a year.

“Our capacity at the time is about 550,000 of the 25 pounder and about 3 million of the four pounders. So that’s a lot of blocks,” said Whitens.

Mighty Deer Lick says the 25-pound blocks can last up to 5 months and their sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin and all over the U.P.

“The store is range from gas stations, grocery stores, feed mills, hardware stores, sporting goods stores. We try to hit absolutely everybody just to make sure the end customer has an opportunity to purchase these products,” said Whitens.

Mighty Deer Lick plans to continue expanding with more products next year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op at 502 W. Washington...
Update: Missing Waterford Township woman has been found
Arrest graphic.
10 arrested after drug smuggling investigations at Chippewa County Correctional Facility
A trailer stolen between Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of tools, trailer
Crash graphic.
UPDATE: 1 driver in Ontonagon County crash dies; other driver in jail
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan.
Weekly COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan top 1K

Latest News

FILE. Flu shot.
Aspirus Ironwood to hold flu shot clinics this month
Free Application for Federal Student Assistance
NMU reminds incoming students FAFSA now open
Operation Winter Wear
Operation Winter Wear provides free warm clothing to community
Letava Sleep ribbon cutting
Levata Sleep celebrates new location