Marquette County Toys for Tots campaign kicks off

Toys for Tots box
Toys for Tots box
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas is coming soon and the annual Marquette County Toys for Tots campaign kicked off Tuesday night. Volunteers from the Marine Corps League Lake Superior Detachment 764 met up at the American Legion Post in Marquette to make some of the boxes and gather supplies for the campaign.

More than 200 businesses in Marquette County have been contacted about either serving as a drop-off site for new, unwrapped toys or providing a monetary donation.

“Especially now, last year with COVID-19 and this year with COVID-19 continuing, the need is getting greater again and we’re just out there to support and do the best we can, our mission is kids, toys and Christmas and it’s getting toys for the less fortunate children in Marquette County,” said Tracey Tippett, Coordinator for the Toys for Tots campaign.

The donations are being collected now through December 13. They’ll then be distributed through the St. Vincent De Paul and Salvation Army locations in Marquette County.

